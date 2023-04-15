Tritax EuroBox (LON:BOXE) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01). 44,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 441,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Tritax EuroBox Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.73.

Tritax EuroBox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Tritax EuroBox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,250.00%.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

