TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Trading 0.7% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.92. 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (JUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.