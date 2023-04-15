Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 1,438 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

TROW stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. 1,211,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $146.04. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

