Trust Co. of Virginia VA Acquires 23 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $20.60 on Friday, reaching $691.33. 1,117,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,520. The stock has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $677.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $682.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $733.64.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

