Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 660 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $73.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,209,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,568,560. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.