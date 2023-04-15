Trust Co. of Virginia VA Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 792,796 shares. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.