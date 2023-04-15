Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned approximately 0.07% of Masco worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its stake in Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Masco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.
Shares of MAS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,693. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18.
Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.
Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.
