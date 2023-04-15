Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $924,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Accenture by 2,831.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,399,000 after purchasing an additional 722,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.41, for a total value of $1,284,753.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,920,959.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,454 shares of company stock worth $4,320,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,871,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,702. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

