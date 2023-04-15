Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 13,287 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $68.40. 7,248,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.