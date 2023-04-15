Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 135 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 211,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.10. 2,823,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,866. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.11 and a 12-month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.00.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

