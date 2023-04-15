Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 7,848 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 1.3% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 233,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 26,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.93. 2,640,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.