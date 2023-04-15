Trust Co. of Virginia VA Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after acquiring an additional 119,602 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after acquiring an additional 260,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.51. 29,600,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,811,224. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $204.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

