Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

TRKNY stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.

Get Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile segments. The Fixed Line segment provides network access, local usage, domestic and international long distance and infrastructure leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.