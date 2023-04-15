Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
TRKNY stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile
