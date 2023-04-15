Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Short Interest Update

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.27 during trading hours on Friday. 4,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Get Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $991,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 13.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 699,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a company in the consumer or distribution sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.