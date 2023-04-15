U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on USB. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Shares of USB stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $43.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

