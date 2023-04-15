UFO Gaming (UFO) One Day Volume Hits $821,043.92

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One UFO Gaming token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $40.12 million and approximately $821,043.92 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UFO Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

