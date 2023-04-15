Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.24

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $1.03. Unico American shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 5,715 shares.

Unico American Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.05.

Get Unico American alerts:

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2.53) million during the quarter.

About Unico American

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.