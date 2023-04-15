UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after buying an additional 1,123,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,996,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after buying an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.00.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $511.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

