Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 181.5% in March

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 181.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Universal Media Group Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Universal Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Media Group (UMGP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.