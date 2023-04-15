Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Short Interest Up 181.5% in March

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 181.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Universal Media Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMGP opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39. Universal Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group, Inc operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

