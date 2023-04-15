Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Update

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

UNRV stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Unrivaled Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.16.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Retail, and Cannabis Cultivation and Distribution segments. The Cannabis Retail segment includes cannabis-focused retail, both physical stores and non-store front delivery.

