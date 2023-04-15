Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of VALE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. 21,093,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,871,352. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vale by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,324 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vale by 7,636.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after buying an additional 33,820,650 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Vale by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after buying an additional 15,047,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vale by 26.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after buying an additional 2,640,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Vale by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after buying an additional 198,699 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

