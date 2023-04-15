VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

