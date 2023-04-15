Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.