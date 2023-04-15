Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 912.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 37,533 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 384,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 401,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 214,158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.67. The company had a trading volume of 991,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

