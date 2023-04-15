Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the March 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VTC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,640. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $80.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

