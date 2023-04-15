VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Short Interest Down 96.5% in March

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,200 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the March 15th total of 15,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VBI Vaccines Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $3.20. 340,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,228. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.20). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 115.47% and a negative net margin of 10,471.63%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

VBIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on VBI Vaccines from $60.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 212,578 shares of VBI Vaccines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $467,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,072,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,698 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,326,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 194,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,780,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,644,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 205,921 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

