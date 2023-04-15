Venus USDC Hits Market Cap of $105.09 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $105.09 million and $7.01 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02202948 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,181,672.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

