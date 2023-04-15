Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.65

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.65 and traded as high as $6.25. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 196,763 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $147.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc engages in the business of designing women’s handbags, luggage, travel items, fashion, home accessories, and unique gifts. It operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley (VB) Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment is involved in selling VB products through full-line and factory outlet stores, websites, online outlet site, and the VB annual outlet sale.

