Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.48 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $304,115.53 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,379.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.46 or 0.00314215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00072877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.17 or 0.00533799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00431605 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,536,097 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

