Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,308,875,000 after buying an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after buying an additional 293,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after buying an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000,000 after buying an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total transaction of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,819 shares of company stock valued at $24,021,423. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $333.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $233.01 and a 1-year high of $334.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

