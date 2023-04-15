Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Down 76.7% in March

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.42. 20,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

