Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 1%

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 789 ($9.77) and last traded at GBX 856 ($10.60). Approximately 25,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 67,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 865 ($10.71).

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded shares of Videndum to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of £393.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 932.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,092.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Videndum’s previous dividend of $15.00. Videndum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,153.85%.

In related news, insider Teté Soto purchased 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 983 ($12.17) per share, with a total value of £13,988.09 ($17,322.71). Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

