Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Up 1.2%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.65. 15,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 30,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 9.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.
Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.
Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments
About Vinci Partners Investments
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinci Partners Investments (VINP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.