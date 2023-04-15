Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Up 1.2%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.65. 15,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 30,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 9.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 19.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

