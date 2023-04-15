Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 205 ($2.54) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VMUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 200 ($2.48) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 195 ($2.41) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.85) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 212 ($2.63).

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.99. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.48). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.86.

Virgin Money UK Increases Dividend

About Virgin Money UK

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Virgin Money UK’s previous dividend of $2.50. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,972.97%.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

