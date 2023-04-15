Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORBW) Short Interest Up 76.4% in March

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virgin Orbit Trading Up 50.0 %

NASDAQ VORBW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 42,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,046. Virgin Orbit has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11.

