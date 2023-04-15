Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JOET traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 29,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,321. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOET. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,683,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 254,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 129,861 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 477.6% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 133,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 110,091 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,383,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.