Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vivendi Price Performance

Shares of VIVHY opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. Vivendi has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $12.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vivendi from €13.40 ($14.57) to €13.60 ($14.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.78.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Stories

