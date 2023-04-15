Voyager Token Reaches Market Cap of $96.85 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $96.85 million and $21.41 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.

Voyager Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Voyager is a cryptocurrency broker that provides investors with access to various cryptocurrencies through its platform, which connects to multiple trading platforms to offer users the best prices. The company’s Voyager Token (VGX) is used to reward users and offers services such as earning interest on crypto holdings and cashback rewards. Voyager was founded by experienced entrepreneurs and offers commission-free crypto trading. It was launched in 2018 and supports over 55 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. In 2019, it released a mobile app and in 2020 acquired Circle Invest, which had over 40,000 active accounts. The company also partners with the Celsius network to manage client assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

