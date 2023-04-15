VRES Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $87.13 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. VRES has a total market cap of $87.13 million and approximately $104.56 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VRES has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03579779 USD and is up 5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $68.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

