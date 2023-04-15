Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Shares of WALDW stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. 47,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,503. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,086 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waldencast by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 211,358 shares during the period.

About Waldencast

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

