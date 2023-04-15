Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 458 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EOG Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $121.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.
EOG Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.87.
EOG Resources Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EOG Resources (EOG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.