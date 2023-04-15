Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

