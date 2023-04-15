Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $101.24 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.