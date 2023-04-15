Wambolt & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

UNP opened at $198.53 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

