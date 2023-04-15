Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

SPDW opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

