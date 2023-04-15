Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $380,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

