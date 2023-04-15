Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.87.
EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.
EOG Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.
EOG Resources Company Profile
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
