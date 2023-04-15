Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $631,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 120.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 46.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 40,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 120.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.