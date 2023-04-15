Wambolt & Associates LLC Invests $236,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average of $110.90. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.33.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

