Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 36 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $318.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

